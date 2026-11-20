The industrial leasing market is expanding at a healthy rate. Newmark's 3Q26 U.S. Industrial Market Conditions and Trends reported that new industrial leasing reached 288 million square feet in Q3, up 19% year-over-year.

Class A properties accounted for a record 51.6% of activity despite representing less than a third of U.S. inventory.

U.S. industrial net absorption topped 78 million square feet in Q3, its strongest quarterly performance since 2022, pushing national vacancy down to 7.3%.

Demand for modern industrial space continues to outpace older properties, with buildings constructed between 2000 and 2019 recording their first quarterly vacancy decline since 2022 as tenants seek alternatives to newer facilities.

Dallas led U.S. industrial markets with a record 16.7 million square feet of Q3 net absorption, supported by manufacturing, logistics and distribution demand.

Data center development is increasing competition for labor and materials, driving warehouse construction costs higher and potentially constraining new industrial supply.