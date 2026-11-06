47% of Supply Chains Reduced Headcount by 10% Due to AI

In what many have feared, the impact of AI is taking a toll on headcount. A new Gartner survey shows that nearly half of supply chains have reduced headcount by an average of 10.5% over the past two years.

Additionally, 66% of supply chain leaders report headcount reduction is concentrated at the entry level, more than double the percentage reporting reduction at other levels in the supply chain workforce.

“AI is thinning the entry-level supply chain workforce faster than most chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are redesigning the talent pipeline, creating a future capability gap that will actually weaken their organizations’ AI performance,” said Tess Frenzel, director analyst in Gartner's suppy chain practice, in a statement.

“While impacts to entry-level positions from AI continue to grab the most attention, our research also shows a notable change in expectations for the skills required for middle-management positions, compared with just two years ago,” Frenzel continued. “Producing fewer candidates for traditionally defined leadership roles is a miscalculation, as supply chains will require new competencies both for entry-level and leadership positions as a result of working alongside AI.”