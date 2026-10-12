Supply Chain Planning Decision Still Made by Humans

Following the widespread conversation about the adoption of AI, one might draw the conclusion that AI is making important decisions. Well, it turns out that "the progression toward autonomous planning will remain gradual due to the continued need for human oversight and persistent data, technology and organizational readiness challenges," according to a new survey from Gartner.

“Spending millions on supply chain planning automation can expand technical capabilities, but investment alone does not create AI readiness,” said Buse Aras, director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement. “Leaders must establish the necessary decision, talent and technology foundations before scaling AI-enabled planning. Otherwise, they risk funding technology that does not improve the planning decisions that matter most.”

A Gartner survey found that 83% of surveyed organizations had spent at least $3 million on automating supply chain planning, including AI, with 51% spending between $3 million and $10 million.

The survey was conducted from November 11 through December 18, 2025, among 243 senior leaders globally at organizations with annual revenue of at least $500 million.