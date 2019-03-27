Menu
ProMat 2019: The Ultimate Supply Chain Toolkit

ProMat 2019 logo.png
ProMat 2019 will offer a showcase of the material handling and logistics solutions that will help you improve every aspect of your supply chain operations.

It’s time to get ready for the granddaddy of all North American material handling and logistics trade shows: ProMat. Held as usual in the cavernous halls of Chicago’s McCormick Place and hosted by trade association MHI, ProMat 2019 will host roughly 1,000 exhibitors during the week of April 8-11.

On the show floor, you’ll find just about every type of material handling equipment you could ever want to. Attendees can also choose from over 100 educational seminars held during the trade show, as well as four keynote sessions, a “women in the supply chain industry” forum, an overhead crane safety conference, and an entire co-located event devoted to robotics and automation: Automate 2019.

 

TAGS: Warehousing Transportation & Distribution Facilities Management MHL Magazine Global Supply Chain
