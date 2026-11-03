Manufacturing Expands Again in September

For the 10th consecutive month, economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in October, according to the latest ISM report.

The group's Manufacturing PMI registered 55.5% in October, 1 percentage point above the September figure of 54.5%.

Of the six largest manufacturing industries, five (Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) expanded in October.

The overall economy expanded for the 24th month in a row.

"There appears to be plenty of momentum behind the upswing, with the production, new orders, and inventories subcomponents posting solid gains," said Sara Godfrey, associate economist at Oxford Economics.

"Higher oil prices are keeping input costs under pressure. Combined with slowing supplier deliveries, manufacturers will continue to face price pressures in the near term. The report aligns with our forecast for a broadening industrial recovery. We expect that higher interest rates and rising energy costs will dampen, but not completely stamp out, this recovery."

Index Readings

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the 11th month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 59.1% is up 0.1 percentage point from its September reading of 59%.

Inventories Index registered 51.4%, returning to expansion and up 2.8 percentage points compared to September's reading of 50.9%.

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 41.6% is the same as in September.

New Export Orders Index gained 0.3 percentage points in October for a reading of 51.2% versus 50.9% in September.

Imports Index registered 52.9%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to September's reading of 51%.

New Orders Index expanded for the 10th consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 55.5%, up 0.2 percentage point compared to September's figure of 55.3%.

Production Index registered 59%, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the 56.7% recorded in September.

Prices Index remained in expansion (or 'increasing' territory), registering 75.2%, a 2.7-percentage point decrease compared to September's reading of 77.9%.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 54.6%, down 1.8 percentage points compared to the 56.4% recorded in September.

Employment Index reading of 52.4% is down 0.3 percentage point from September's figure of 52.7%.