Manufacturing Expands Again in September

The ISM Supplier Deliveries Index showed slowing performance for the 11th month in a row.
Nov. 3, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
#50476916@Arne9001|Dreamstime
Manufacturing Expands Again in September

For the 10th consecutive month, economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in October, according to the latest ISM report.  

The group's Manufacturing PMI registered 55.5% in October, 1 percentage point above the September figure of 54.5%.

Of the six largest manufacturing industries, five (Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) expanded in October.

The overall economy expanded for the 24th month in a row.

"There appears to be plenty of momentum behind the upswing, with the production, new orders, and inventories subcomponents posting solid gains," said Sara Godfrey, associate economist at Oxford Economics.

"Higher oil prices are keeping input costs under pressure. Combined with slowing supplier deliveries, manufacturers will continue to face price pressures in the near term. The report aligns with our forecast for a broadening industrial recovery. We expect that higher interest rates and rising energy costs will dampen, but not completely stamp out, this recovery."

 Index Readings

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the 11th month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 59.1% is up 0.1 percentage point from its September reading of 59%.

Inventories Index registered 51.4%, returning to expansion and up 2.8 percentage points compared to September's reading of 50.9%. 

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 41.6% is the same as in September.

New Export Orders Index gained 0.3 percentage points in October for a reading of 51.2% versus 50.9% in September.

Imports Index registered 52.9%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to September's reading of 51%.

New Orders Index expanded for the 10th consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 55.5%, up 0.2 percentage point compared to September's figure of 55.3%.

Production Index registered 59%, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the 56.7% recorded in September. 

Prices Index remained in expansion (or 'increasing' territory), registering 75.2%, a 2.7-percentage point decrease compared to September's reading of 77.9%.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 54.6%, down 1.8 percentage points compared to the 56.4% recorded in September.

Employment Index reading of 52.4% is down 0.3 percentage point from September's figure of 52.7%.

What Responsdents are Saying

"Negative, inflation, in the red' are the three words or phrases that best describe our strategic sourcing for 2026. We generally assume inflation at 2% to 3% year-over- year, and we usually do a great job keeping costs under the 2% increase. This year, costs are up more than 6%, and we are not doing much to keep any of the spend categories under the target. Of the tracked items, only nine are lower, 24 are higher and six are neutral. The red is a bit disturbing. Despite the cost pressures, sales have been OK. It won't be a great year. It's hard to get excited about OK or just getting by. U.S. economic policy has suffered another year, making it impossible to make sound long-term decisions." [Chemical Products]

"Global demand for capital scientific instrumentation assets has slowed due to continued uncertainty in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and China. Anticipation over the midterm elections and impact to funding for scientific research and the National Institutes of Health also is impacting customers' purchasing behavior, making them focus on optimizing existing technology and tools." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"Economic policies coming out of Washington continue to weigh on business conditions. Customers are unwilling to make commitments to anything other than the shortest term due to the vast uncertainty. Canadian tariffs continue to damage small U.S. businesses selling into that important market." [Fabricated Metal Products]

"Inflationary pressures and volatile commodity markets continue to create challenging scenarios and unfavorable impact to purchase price variance. Diesel rates and the trucker shortage are impacting costs beyond the raw material inputs to levels I have never seen." [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

"Business remains strong, largely driven not only by data centers and mission critical infrastructure, but also the continued replacement of municipal infrastructures particularly related to water. Mining continues to be strong as well." [Machinery]

"Explosive growth in the semiconductor and government/defense spaces has put us on our heels as we try to work through demand. The long-awaited wave has arrived for our company, and it seems the global supply chain is in similar straits. Lead times and prices are increasing, and some carry COVID-19 era delays — four weeks is now 50 weeks; a US$2,000 item six months ago is now $4,000. We are hand-to-mouth. All the while, our customers are breaking down the doors complaining about our delivery delays." [Machinery]

"New month, same trends: Any commodity consumed by AI/data centers is in a crunch, both for supply and pricing. We keep wondering when the madness will stop. In spite of these challenges, our demand remains strong and the supply chain is getting by, albeit with a lot of work. As we plan next year's budget, it's sobering to roll up the annualized impact of (1) remaining tariffs, (2) AI-impacted commodity price increases and (3) price increases related to geopolitically influenced commodities." [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

"Customers continue to be in a wait-and-see mode. There is no momentum to purchase, as our customers' customers aren't in urgent need of equipment. There has been tentative talk of 2027 purchases, but no discussion of larger-than-historical needs moving into the new year. Customers continue to be gobsmacked by the high price of equipment when they ask for quotes. Typically, we see a fourth-quarter bump as customers use up end-of-year budgets. This year, that bump does not exist." [Transportation Equipment]

"The trucking industry is experiencing mixed signals. While major companies are making significant strategic investments and consolidations (acquisitions, autonomous technology and electric vehicle infrastructure), underlying freight demand appears softer. Truck tonnage metrics are declining year-over-year, new-vehicle sales are falling, and consumer confidence is weakening. However, elevated diesel prices continue to support trucking company revenues through fuel surcharges, even as freight volumes remain challenged. The economy is growing at a moderate pace, with inflation concerns persisting." [Transportation Equipment]

"Material shortages abound. Fuel remains high. Uncertainty remains constant. Though not a presidential election, the election-year dynamic has begun to take hold a bit. Canadian tariffs continue to have a negative impact on steel." [Primary Metals]

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

#119992214@Bambull|Dreamstime
ISM: Manufacturing Expands for Second Month
@Evgeniia Kuzmich/Dreamstime
Manufacturing Growth Accelerates in August